Akron Racers' Rachele Fico tosses a grounder to first base in attempt to tag out Shougang Eagles Sun Xun in the 5th inning Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Racers beat the Beijing Shougang Eagles 4-0. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers' Megan Geer (left) is safe at second as Beijing Shougang's Liu Li Li drops the ball in the third inning Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Akron Racers beat the Beijing Shougang Eagles 4-0. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers' Kelley Montalvo and Sami Fagan celebrate the last out of the 6th inning against the Shougang Eagles on Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Akron Racers beat the Beijing Shougang Eagles 4-0. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers' Megan Geer smiles as she brings in a solo home-run against Beijing Shougang in the fifth inning Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Akron Racers beat the Beijing Shougang Eagles 4-0. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Beijing Shougang Zhao Jing forces Akron Racers' Shelby Hiers at second base in the third inning Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Akron Racers beat the Beijing Shougang Eagles 4-0. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers' Rachele Fico pitches against the Shougang Eagles in the seventh inning Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Akron Racers beat the Beijing Shougang Eagles 4-0. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers' Kelley Montalvo fields a ground ball to first to tag out Shougang Eagles Nancy Bowling in the sixth inning Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Akron Racers beat the Beijing Shougang Eagles 4-0. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)