Tawni Sigelmier (left) of Green and Heather Iannello of Westlake take off at the start of the Stiletto Sprint at Lock 3 Saturday in Akron. Iannello went on to win the sprint in the fundraiser for ACCESS, a homeless shelter for women, that also included a one mile walk and 5K. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michelle Griggy (left) of Green, Tawni Sigelmier of Green and Heather Iannello of Westlake take off at the start of the Stiletto Sprint at Lock 3 Saturday in Akron. Iannello went on to win the sprint in the fundraiser for ACCESS, a homeless shelter for women, that also included a one mile walk and 5K. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sean Fremon (left) of Akron, Paul Fishel of Columbus and Terry Steel of Silver Lake take off in the Stiletto Sprint at Lock 3, a benefit for ACCESS, a homeless shelter for women and children, Saturday in Akron. Fremon went on to win the sprint. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Competitors line up before racing in the men and womens Stiletto Sprint at Lock 3 Saturday in Akron. The fundraiser for ACCESS, a homeless shelter for women, also included a one mile walk and 5K. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Competitors take off in the 5K Kick Up Your Heels event on South Main Street Saturday in Akron, Ohio. The fundraiser for ACCESS, a homeless shelter for women, also included a one mile walk and a Stiletto Sprint. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Terry Steel of Silver Lake acknowledges the cheering crowd as he nears the finish line in the Stiletto Sprint at Lock 3, a benefit for ACCESS, a homeless shelter for women and children, Saturday in Akron. Sean Fremon of Akron won the sprint. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Paul Fishel of Columbus runs in heels during the Stiletto Sprint at Lock 3, a benefit for ACCESS, a homeless shelter for women and children, Saturday in Akron. Sean Fremon of Akron won the sprint. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)