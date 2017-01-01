Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Demonstrators who gathered to protest against Islamic law wave flags during a rally Saturday in New York. In more than two dozen cities across the United States, the group organizing the rallies, ACT for America, is speaking out against Shariah law, saying it is incompatible with Western democracy. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Counter demonstrators yell towards a nearby rally protesting Islamic law Saturday in New York. In more than two dozen cities across the United States, the group organizing the rallies, ACT for America, is speaking out against Shariah law, saying it is incompatible with Western democracy. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
LAFAYETTE TWP.: A Christmas tree trimmed with white lights, a heart ornament and the word “hope” still stands in the front room of Bryon Macron’s tidy colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac outside Medina.