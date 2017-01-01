Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers in the first inning against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall watches his ball after hitting an RBI-single off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyson Ross in the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Robinson Chirinos (right) is congratulated by Elvis Andrus after Chirinos hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger into fifth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Robinson Chirinos looks up after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre watches the ball after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen in the ninth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre is congratulated by teammates after Beltre hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen in the ninth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. The Rangers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Delino DeShields flips his bat after striking out against Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller in the eighth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen reacts after giving up a solo home run to Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre in the ninth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. The Rangers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre (right) is congratulated by Mike Napoli after Beltre hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen in the ninth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. The Rangers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)