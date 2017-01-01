Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller (40) battles Toronto Raptors' Amir Johnson (15) for a rebound in the first quarter Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee (left) dunks on Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first half Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Toronto Raptors' Jose Calderon drives on Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the first quarter Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee (33) shoots over Toronto Raptors' Mickael Pietrus (20) in the second quarter Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Toronto Raptors' Ed Davis dunks on Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller (40) in the third quarter Tuesday in Cleveland. The Raptors won 113-99. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) shoots inside Toronto Raptors' John Lucas in the fourth quarter Tuesday in Cleveland. The Raptors won 113-99. Irving scored 23 points in their 113-99 loss to Toronto. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) shoots between Toronto Raptors' Amir Johnson (15) and Jose Calderon (8) in the fourth quarter Tuesday in Cleveland. The Raptors won 113-99. Waiters scored eight points in his first game back from an injury. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (front) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving in the third quarter Tuesday in Cleveland. The Raptors won 113-99. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott (right) instructs Anderson Varejao in the first half against the Toronto Raptors, Tuesday in Cleveland. Toronto won 113-99. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)