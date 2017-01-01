Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith battle for a loose ball in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas (left) Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (center) and Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell battle for a loose ball in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson dunks the ball in the first half against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' James Jones (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (center) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas (left) and Norman Powell in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James watches from the bench in the first half of a game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) drives past Toronto Raptors' DeMarre Carroll (5) in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)