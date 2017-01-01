Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland defensive back Usama Young (right) can't stop Baltimore wide receiver Torrey Smith from scoring a fourth quarter touchdown on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Joe Flacco during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The score gave the Ravens a 22-15 lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Baltimore safety Ed Reed (left) intercepts a fourth quarter pass intended for Cleveland wide receiver Travis Benjamin from Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland kicker Phil Dawson (right) kicks a 41-yard fourth quarter field goal during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The kick gave the Browns a 15-14 lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden (right) is hit by Baltimore inside linebacker Dannell Ellerbe just as he throws during the fourth quarter in the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The pass was incomplete. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland head coach Pat Shurmur stares at the ground after a fourth quarter play during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland head coach Pat Shurmur yells from the sidelines after a fourth quarter illegal formation penalty against the Browns nullified a18-yard touchdown catch by Josh Gordon during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland linebacker L. J. Fort (bottom) upends Baltimore fullback Vonta Leach during the fourth quarter of the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland wide receiver Joshua Cribbs stares at the ground as time runs out during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland tight end Alex Smith (81) is upended by Baltimore defenders Jimmy Smith (left) and Corey Graham (right) in the second quarter of the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland wide receiver Joshua Cribbs (left) is hit and pulled down by a host of Baltimore defenders on a first quarter punt return during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson (right) breaks away from Baltimore safety Ed Reed for a short gain in the first quarter of the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Chris Ogbonnaya can't hold on to a deep first quarter pass from quarterback Brandon Weeden during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland defensive back Joe Haden (left) can't stop Baltimore wide receiver Anquan Boldin from catching a 26-yard pass from quarterback Joe Flacco in the first quarter of the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland linebacker Kaluka Maiava (left) watches as Baltimore running back Bernard Pierce celebrates his 12-yard first quarter touchdown run with team mate Torrey Smith during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland wide receiver Josh Gordon (right) can't hold on to a second quarter pass from quarterback Brandon Weeden in front of Baltimore cornerback Cary Williams during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland wide receiver Greg Little (left) is tackled by Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith after catching a second quarter pass during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden scrambles away from the pass rush during the fourth quarter of the Browns 25-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The pass was incomplete. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland defensive back Joe Haden (right) loses Baltimore wide receiver Torrey Smith on his way to scoring a fourth quarter touchdown on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Joe Flacco during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The score gave the Ravens a 22-15 lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)