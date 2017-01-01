Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco celebrates after an 11-yard touchdown pass to Anquan Boldin during the second half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) makes an 11-yard touchdown reception against New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty during the second half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tandon Doss (17) is defended by New England Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard (37) during the second half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots running back Shane Vereen, left, is tackled by Baltimore Ravens strong safety Bernard Pollard (31) during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta (88) reacts following a five-yard touchdown reception during the second half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pressured by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Haloti Ngata (92) during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) hands off to running back Bernard Pierce (30) during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) pursues Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice (27) during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)