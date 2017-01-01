Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer slides safely into home plate as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre can't hold onto the ball in the third inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Zimmer scored on Jason Kipnis's single. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier jumps to catch a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis for the last out in the ninth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. The Rays won 7-4. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion reacts to a strike thrown by Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryne Stanek in the eighth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. The Rays won 7-4. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson (right) is congratulated by Jesus Sucre after Dickerson hit a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in the second inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Sucre and Daniel Robertson scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer hits a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Alex Colome in the ninth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Catcher Jesus Sucre watches. The Rays won 7-4. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (left) slides safely back to second base as Tampa Bay Rays' Tim Beckham waits for the ball in the third inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer hits a one-run double off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb in the third inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Lonnie Chisenhall scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)