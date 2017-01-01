Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jillian Moore of Ravenna (left) races McKenna Shanklin, 10 of Smithville to the finish line during their heat in the Akron Area Soap Box Derby Indoor Rally at the Summit County Fairgrounds Arena on Jan. 23, 2016 in Tallmadge. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Zoe Kubick gets ready to get in her stock car as her grandfather Jeff Iula watches during the Akron Area Soap Box Derby Indoor Rally at the Summit County Fairgrounds Arena on Jan. 23, 2016 in Tallmadge (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Batmobile 2.0 by Luke Webb is ready for Pinewood Derby action. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
If Browns coach Hue Jackson is going to fall in love with Clemson national championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson before April’s draft, it won’t happen next week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.