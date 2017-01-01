Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This Dec. 11, 2016 photo shows visitors walking along on the Hermosa Beach pier in Los Angeles. Fans of movies nominated for Oscars this year will be pleased to know that they can visit many real places in homage to their favorite films, from a diner in Miami where part of "Moonlight" was shot to a pier in Los Angeles used in "La La Land" and a house in Pittsburgh used in "Fences." (AP Photo/John Antczak)
Visitors walk past Angels Flight Railway in Los Angeles. Fans of movies nominated for Oscars this year will be pleased to know that they can visit many real places in homage to their favorite films, from a diner in Miami where part of "Moonlight" was shot to a pier in Los Angeles used in "La La Land" and a house in Pittsburgh used in "Fences." (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Jimmy's Eastside Diner is shown in Miami. Fans of movies nominated for Oscars this year will be pleased to know that they can visit many real places in homage to their favorite films, from a diner in Miami where part of "Moonlight" was shot to a pier in Los Angeles used in "La La Land" and a house in Pittsburgh used in "Fences." (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
The Route 66 Casino outside of Albuquerque, N.M., along the historic Route 66. The casino and hotel was among the locations featured in "Hell or Hight Water." (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
Visitors at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Fans of movies nominated for Oscars this year will be pleased to know that they can visit many real places in homage to their favorite films, from a diner in Miami where part of "Moonlight" was shot to a pier in Los Angeles used in "La La Land" and a house in Pittsburgh used in "Fences." (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
The home at 809 Anaheim Street in the Hill District of Pittsburgh that was used in the filming of "Fences," the film directed by and starring Denzel Washington in the adaptation of a Pulitzer Price winning play by Pittsburgh born playwright August Wilson. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A pedestrian walks past a street mural in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Fans of movies nominated for Oscars this year will be pleased to know that they can visit many real places in homage to their favorite films, from a diner in Miami where part of "Moonlight" was shot to a pier in Los Angeles used in "La La Land" and a house in Pittsburgh used in "Fences." (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
An advertisement painted on the side of a garage in the Hill District of Pittsburgh that was used in the filming of "Fences," a film directed by and starring Denzel Washington in the adaptation of a Pulitzer Price winning play by Pittsburgh born playwright August Wilson. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The birthplace of playwright August Wilson at 1727 Bedford Ave. in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Visitors at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Fans of movies nominated for Oscars this year will be pleased to know that they can visit many real places in homage to their favorite films, from a diner in Miami where part of "Moonlight" was shot to a pier in Los Angeles used in "La La Land" and a house in Pittsburgh used in "Fences." (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
The August Wilson Center for African American Culture in downtown Pittsburgh built to honor Pittsburgh born playwright August Wilson. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This image showing workers at NASA's Langley Research Center is part of an exhibit called "When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA's Human Computers," at the Hampton History Museum in Hampton, Va. The woman on the far right is engineer Mary Jackson, who was portrayed by Janelle Monae in the movie "Hidden Figures." The movie tells the story of African-American women who worked at NASA in the early 1960s. (NASA Langley Research Center via AP)
Iris Lynch waits on a table at Jimmy's Eastside Diner, which was featured in the film "Moonlight," in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
