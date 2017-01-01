Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin catches a pass during their Spring NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday, March 27, 2017, that Parris Campbell is distinguishing himself at receiver, and K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin and Binjimen Victor also are getting noticed as the Buckeyes work to improve their passing game this spring.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches his team during spring NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer said Tuesday, March 27, 2017, that Parris Campbell is distinguishing himself at receiver, and K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin and Binjimen Victor also are getting noticed as the Buckeyes work to improve their passing game this spring. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill, left, cuts upfield between Northwestern defenders Marcus McShepard, right, and Nate Hall during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday, March 27, 2017, that Parris Campbell is distinguishing himself at receiver, and K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin and Binjimen Victor also are getting noticed as the Buckeyes work to improve their passing game this spring. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) escapes the reach of Clemson linebacker Chad Smith (43) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, in Glendale, Ariz. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday that Parris Campbell is distinguishing himself at receiver, and K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin and Binjimen Victor also are getting noticed as the Buckeyes work to improve their passing game this spring. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)