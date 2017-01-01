Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Courtney Wagner, president at Wagner Machine, poses for a portrait on Friday at work in Norton. Last month Gov. Kasich warned that Ohio's economy might go into recession. Others are not so sure, including optimistic small business owners like Wagner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Van Ramey (left), 57, and his son James Ramey (right), 25, of Rittman, pose working together at Wagner Machine on Friday in Norton. Van has worked at Wagner Machine since 1996 and his son joined the company in 2011. Last month Gov. Kasich warned that Ohio's economy might go into recession. Others are not so sure, including optimistic small business owners like Wagner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tension crackled inside a conference room at Barberton Hospital in early 2015.
Several doctors said they remember about 30 members of the hospital’s medical leadership team gathering to hear Summa Health’s new CEO, Dr. Thomas Malone, lay out his vision for population health, a national trend aimed at squeezing more value out of health care while improving patients’ health.