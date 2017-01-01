Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Workers continue to finish the cleanup on the west side of the Krejci dump in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park while also wrapping up the finishing touches on the landscaping and planting. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Chris Davis with the National Park Service, in the wetlands 2 area off Hines Hill Road talks about how the cleanup of the Krejci dump in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is almost complete. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
The cleanup of the Krejci dump in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is done except for the finishing touches on the landscaping and planting, as seen here in the wetlands 3 area off Hines Hill Road in Northfield Center Twp. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Chris Davis with the National Park Service talks about how the cleanup of the Krejci dump in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is almost complete. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Workers continue to finish the cleanup on the west side of the Krejci dump in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park while the finishing touches on the landscaping/planting is also wrapping up. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeremy Matt, an environmental engineer with The Johnson Company from Montpelier, VT., walks past some of the finished landscaping in the wetlands area off Hines Hill Road at the Krejci dump. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)