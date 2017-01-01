Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine talks about the forensic facial reconstruction of a man after a skull was found on a sidewalk in January 2016. Through forensic technology authorities are able to recreate what the man may have looked like right down to his crooked nose and receding hairline. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Through forensic technology authorities are able to recreate what the man may have looked like right down to his crooked nose and receding hairline. In Jan. 2016, a skull was found on an Akron sidewalk and believed to be part of the remains from a 2012 fire.
The facial reconstruction was revealed during a press conference with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on Friday at the Akron Police Department. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine talks about the forensic facial reconstruction of a man after a skull was found on a sidewalk in January 2016. Through forensic technology authorities are able to recreate what the man may have looked like right down to his crooked nose and receding hairline. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Capt. Jesse Leeser starts off a press conference about the forensic facial reconstruction of a man who's skull was found on a sidewalk in January 2016. The remains were believe to be from a 2012 fire. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler (far left) were also present on at the Akron Police Department to talk about the forensic technology. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fox 8's Dave Nethers photographs a forensic facial reconstruction of a man found on a sidewalk in 2016. Through forensic technology authorities were able to recreate what the man may have looked like right down to his crooked nose and receding hairline (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
File photo of the home at 1345 Marcy St. in Akron where a human skull and skeleton were found in January of 2016. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Crime-scene tape marks off the scene in this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo as Akron investigators examine the site where a human skull was found in the 1300 block of Marcy Street. (Amanda Garrett/Akron Beacon Journal)