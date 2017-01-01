Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
David Lester is one of 12 area residents who saved peoples' lives last year and will be honored by the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage and Medina Counties in its 21st annual Acts of Courage Event. He was photographed Wednesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Christian Thacker and Coy Alstadt, Red Cross Acts of Courage winner.
David Lester, Red Cross Acts of Courage winner.
Joshua Looser, Red Cross Acts of Courage winner.
Marcus Muster, Red Cross Acts of Courage winner.
Christopher Schnee, Jeffrey Leslie and Steve Snyder, Red Cross Acts of Courage winners.
John Slagter, Red Cross Acts of Courage winner.
Lukas Burns and Aaron Byard, Red Cross Acts of Courage winners.