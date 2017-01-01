Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (right) is congratulated by Jose Ramirez after his two-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale during the fifth inning of a game at Fenway Park, Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer (right) is congratulated by Yan Gomes after his two-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale during the second inning of a game at Fenway Park, Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt (center) leaps but can't avoid the tag by Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (right) while trying to score on a double by Eduardo Nunez during the second inning of a game at Fenway Park, Tuesday in Boston. At left umpire Marty Foster. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley leaps but can't make the play on an off-the-wall double by Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt during the first inning of a game at Fenway Park, Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
