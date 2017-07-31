Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmerman watches the flight of his two-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Doug Fister during the eighth inning of a game at Fenway Park, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmerman (right) is congratulated by Yan Gomes (7) after his two-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Doug Fister during the eighth inning of a game at Fenway Park, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (center) looks down at the pitcher's mound as he takes relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong (51) out of a game in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley leaps for but cannot make the play on a double by Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (top right) strikes out Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (front left) during the first inning of a game at Fenway Park, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt (right) is tagged out by Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes while trying to score on a double by Eduardo Nunez during the second inning of a game at Fenway Park, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)