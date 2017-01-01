Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach McAllister throws to first to hold Boston Red Sox's Jacoby Ellsbury close in the third inning of a game Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians catcher Carlos Santana gets a new ball from home plate umpire Mike Winters in the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Cord Phelps throw to first over Boston Red Sox's Pedro Ciriaco too late to complete a double play on Jacoby Ellsbury in the third inning of a game Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach McAllister delivers against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a game on Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher walks back to the dugout after flying out to end the sixth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians catcher Carlos Santana (right) holds the ball after Boston Red Sox's Mike Napoli scored on a single in the seventh inning of a game Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Boston Red Sox's Mike Napoli (right) beats the tag by Cleveland Indians catcher Carlos Santana to score from second on a single by Mike Carp in the seventh inning of a game on Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway (center) pays a visit to starting pitcher Zach McAllister (34) on the mound as catcher Carlos Santana listens (left) in the fifth inning of a game Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Mike Aviles doubles off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Jon Lester in the fifth inning of a game on Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)