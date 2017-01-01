Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans comments Tuesday during a media availability on an unrelated matter at the Statehouse in Boston, about the taunting of Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones with racial slurs during Monday night's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (10) celebrates with right fielder Craig Gentry (right) and left fielder Joey Rickard after defeating the Boston Red Sox 5-2 Monday at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Fans react as Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones walks to the dug out before a game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Fans give a standing ovation as Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones comes to bat during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)