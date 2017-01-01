Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana looks up after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla in the third inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Michael Brantley scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto fields a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis in the first inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Kipnis was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hit a double off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla in the first inning Wednesday in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza throws out Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez at first base in the third inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart tags out Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson in the fourth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Robertson tried to steal to second base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana watches his ball after hitting a one-run double off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla in the fifth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Jason Kipnis scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza (right) tags out Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer is caught trying to steal to third base in the sixth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Zimmer was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)