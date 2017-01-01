Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (left) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Scott Feldman (37) in the sixth inning of a game, Monday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) lies on the warning track after running into the outfield wall while chasing a foul ball in the second inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin throws in the second inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (center right) is relieved by manager Terry Francona (right) in the seventh inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday in Cincinnati. The Reds won 5-1. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart (2) forces out Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley (23) and turns the double play to put out Carlos Santana at first in the sixth inning of a game, Monday in Cincinnati. The Reds won 5-1. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)