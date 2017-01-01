Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michelle Wilson of Global Ties Akron (left) poses for a photo with Congolese interpreter Eka Anthony (center), International Institute's Esther Chung (right) in front of the Federal Courthouse with others in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policy on Main Street on Monday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eka Anthony, a translator at the International Institute of Akron and Stark State fashion student, poses for a portrait in a Stark State classroom on Wednesday at the Stark State campus in Akron. Anthony immigrated from the Congo to Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eka Anthony, a translator at the International Institute of Akron, talks Tuesday about the long process of immigrating from his native Congo to Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eka Anthony, a translator at the International Institute of Akron, talks Tuesday about the long process of immigrating from his native Congo to Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eka Anthony, a translator at the International Institute of Akron and Stark State fashion student, poses for a portrait in a Stark State classroom on Wednesday at the Stark State campus in Akron. Anthony immigrated from the Congo to Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration ordered sanctions against more than two-dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China on Friday in retaliation for Iran’s recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country.