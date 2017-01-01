Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jennifer Pinckney (center), Rev. Kylon Middleton, left, and South Carolina State Sen. Gerald Malloy greet other family members as they leave Federal Court in Charleston Wednesday. Judge Richard Gergal sentenced Dylann Roof to death for the killing of nine worshipers at Emanuel AME Church back in June of 2015. (Brad Nettles/The Post And Courier via AP)
Polly Sheppard leaves the Federal Court House in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday after the death sentence hearing for Dylann Roof .Polly was one of the two survivors of the Emanuel AME massacre. (Leroy Burnell/The Post And Courier via AP)
Tyrone Sanders the father of, 26-year-old Tywanza speak to the media after the death sentence hearing for Dylann Roof on Wednesday in Charleston, S.C. (Leroy Burnell/The Post And Courier via AP)
Emanuel AME shooting survivor Felicia Sanders, center, receives a hug after a short Church service for the families at St. Michaels Church across from the Federal Court in Charleston Wednesday. Judge Richard Gergal sentenced Dylann Roof to death for the killing of nine worshipers at Emanuel AME Church back in June of 2015. (Brad Nettles/The Post And Courier via AP)
The Rev. Eric Manning, pastor at Emanuel AME, leaves the Federal Court House after the death sentence hearing for Dylann Roof on Wednesday in Charleston, S.C. (Leroy Burnell/The Post And Courier via AP)