Actress and writer Carrie Fisher appears on the NBC "Today" television program, Sept. 29, 2009 in New York to discuss "Wishful Drinking," her autobiographical solo show on Broadway. On Tuesday a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
In this Nov. 13, 1978 photo, Harrison Ford talks with Carrie Fisher during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich)
In this Jan. 2, 1957 photo, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds hold their baby daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher, as the pose for a photo in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. On Tuesday a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo)
In this Aug. 19, 2003 photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly)
In this Aug. 16, 1983 photo, actress Carrie Fisher and singer Paul Simon stand together at their apartment in New York during their wedding reception. On Tuesday, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)