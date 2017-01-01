Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (left) passes against Cleveland Cavaliers' James Jones (1) in the second half of a game, Feb. 23, in Cleveland. Rose is discussing a potential contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose drives down court during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, March 3 in Philadelphia. Two people familiar with the negotiations say former MVP Derrick Rose is meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rose is discussing a potential contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)