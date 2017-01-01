Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mourners bury Musaap Yaser Hazem, 17, who died in a Islamic State mortar attack, in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Hazem's father said his son was killed during a Islamic State mortar attack in early December 2016, and had to be buried in the neighborhood because of the poor security situation. On Wednesday, approximately a month after he died, the security situation had improved and the family were finally able to give Hazem a proper burial in the Mosul cemetery. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Mourners pray over the body of Musaap Yaser Hazem, 17, who died in a Islamic State mortar attack, during his funeral, in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Hazem's father said his son was killed during a Islamic State mortar attack in early December 2016, and had to be buried in the neighborhood because of the poor security situation. On Wednesday, approximately a month after he died, the security situation had improved and the family were finally able to give Hazem a proper burial in the Mosul cemetery. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Mourners take the body of Musaap Yaser Hazem, 17, who died in a Islamic State mortar attack, to be buried, in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Hazem's father said his son was killed during a Islamic State mortar attack in early December 2016, and had to be buried in the neighborhood because of the poor security situation. On Wednesday, approximately a month after he died, the security situation had improved and the family were finally able to give Hazem a proper burial in the Mosul cemetery. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)