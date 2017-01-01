Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Southbound traffic on Arlington Road heads into Green on Wednesday. Akron's downtown area lost 16,700 jobs between 2000 and 2010 according to a new study by the Brookings Institution. Akron has a a much higher percentage of jobs located between 3 and 10 miles from downtown that the national average. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
East and Westbound Traffic traverse the shopping area of Montrose on West Market Street on Wednesday in Bath, Ohio. Akron's downtown area lost 16,700 jobs between 2000 and 2010 according to a new study by the Brookings Institution. Akron has a a much higher percentage of jobs located between 3 and 10 miles from downtown that the national average. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)