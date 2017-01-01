Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The basketball courts at Davenport Park are locked and the hoops removed Wednesday. Shots were fired during a fight on the courts Tuesday evening while children were playing t-ball on the park's nearby ball diamonds. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The basketball courts at Davenport Park are locked and the hoops removed Wednesday. Shots were fired during a fight on the courts Tuesday evening while children were playing t-ball on the park's nearby ball diamonds. It is not known who spray painted, "closed" at one of the entrances to the courts. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The basketball courts at Davenport Park are locked and the hoops removed after shots were fired during a fight on the courts Tuesday evening while children were playing t-ball on the park's nearby ball diamonds. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)