Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) and Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) in a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: "The Mummy." From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, "The Mummy" brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters. (Chiabella James/Universal Studios)
Sofia Boutella as Ahmanet in a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: "The Mummy." From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, "The Mummy" brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters. (Universal Studios)
Tom Cruise as Nick Morton headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: "The Mummy." From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, "The Mummy" brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters. (Chiabella James/Universal Studios)
Russell Crowe appears in a scene from, "The Mummy." (Universal Pictures via AP)
Tom Cruise appears in a scene from, "The Mummy." (Universal Pictures via AP)
Jenny Halsey played by Annabelle Wallis and Nick Morton played by Tom Cruise in a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: "The Mummy." From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, "The Mummy" brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters. (Chiabella James/Universal Studios)