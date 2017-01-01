Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kate Webb dancing (center) as (from left) Antonio Morillo, Omar Humphrey, Mariana P�rez, Sabrina Lindhout, Nathana�l Santiago, Christina Lindhout, Lexy Lattimore perform during Verb Ballets' performance at the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival in Firestone Park. (Bill Naiman)
Nathanael Santiago of Verb Ballets performs the world premiere of Tommie Waheed Evans' dance Surge.Capacity.Force at the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival.