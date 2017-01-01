Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Richfield resident Kathy Hayes, a United Against Hate organizer, talks during a interview before a village council meeting on Tuesday in Richfield. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Richfield United Church of Christ Pastor John King shows off sheets of signatures to residents before presenting them before the Richfield Village council to support a resolution called Unite Against Hate during a meeting on Tuesday in Richfield. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Richfield United Church of Christ Pastor John King presents signatures to the Richfield Village council to support a resolution called Unite Against Hate during a meeting on Tuesday in Richfield. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)