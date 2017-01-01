Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio heads to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday as the Republican majority in Congress remains stymied by their inability to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio speaks with reporters as he heads to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday as the Republican majority in Congress remains stymied by their inability to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to Capitol Hill this week after being diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, smiles as he heads to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday while the Republican majority in Congress remains stymied by their inability to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. is surrounded by reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday as the Republican majority in Congress remains stymied by their inability to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare."
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, walks onstage as Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., center, points to him while Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., watches as they speak to reporters at the Capitol as the Republican-controlled Senate unable to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
From left, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speak to reporters at the Capitol as the Republican-controlled Senate unable to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks,, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)