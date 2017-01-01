Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Singer Rihanna, center, performs while models walk the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Brazilian model Adriana Lima walks on the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Model Miranda Kerr walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Rihanna, right, performs while model Doutzen Kroes walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rihanna arrives to The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Justin Bieber arrives to The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Model Hilary Rhoda walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Models Adriana Lima, left, Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel, right, lead the final runway walk during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Rihanna performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Rihanna performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
A model walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Bruno Mars, center, performs while a modesl walk the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Model Doutzen Kroes walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Models Adriana Lima, left, Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel, right, lead the final runway walk during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rihanna arrives to The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Singer Rihanna, center, celebrates during the finale of the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend actor Austin Butler attend the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singers Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bruno Mars celebrate during the finale of the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Models Adriana Lima, center, and Erin Heatherton wave during the finale of the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Models, from left, Izabel Goulart, Lindsay Ellingson, Miranda Kerr, Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel walk the runway during the finale of the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Justin Bieber celebrates during the finale of the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 4 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)