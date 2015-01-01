Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Freddie Kinder, 42 of Rittman has been arrested on
5 counts of grand theft auto, possession of criminal tools, receiving stolen property, possession of drug abuse instruments.
