New Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski answers questions during a news conference at the Browns training and administrative complex on Friday in Berea. Chudzinski, a former Browns tight end coach and offensive coordinator, is the 14th full-time head coach in franchise history. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
New Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam talks about new head coach Rob Chudzinski during a news conference at the Browns training and administrative complex on Friday, in Berea. Chudzinski, a former Browns tight end coach and offensive coordinator, is the 14th full-time head coach in franchise history. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
New Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski answers questions during a news conference at the Browns training and administrative complex on Friday, Jan. 11, 2013, in Berea, Ohio. Chudzinski, a former Browns tight end coach and offensive coordinator, is the 14th full-time head coach in franchise history. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
New Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski answers questions during a news conference at the Browns training and administrative complex on Friday in Berea. Chudzinski, a former Browns tight end coach and offensive coordinator, is the 14th full-time head coach in franchise history. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(From left) Cleveland Browns president Joe Banner, new Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski and owner Jimmy Haslam answer questions during a news conference at the Browns training and administrative complex on Friday in Berea. Chudzinski, a former Browns tight end coach and offensive coordinator, is the 14th full-time head coach in franchise history. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
New Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski (left) sits next to owner Jimmy Haslam and answers questions during a news conference at the Browns training and administrative complex on Friday, in Berea. Chudzinski, a former Browns tight end coach and offensive coordinator, is the 14th full-time head coach in franchise history. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)