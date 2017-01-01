Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Gregg Allman performs at the Americana Music Association awards show, Oct. 13, 2011 in Nashville. On Saturday a publicist said the musician, the singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band performs at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sept. 15, 2005 as part of their Antigone Rising Tour. On Saturday a publicist said the musician, the singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died. (AP Photo/The Daily Nonpareil, Ben DeVries)
As a former thespian, I am very familiar with the terms stage left and stage right. I’m even familiar with falling off a stage and into the orchestra pit, which I did about 10 years ago when I emceed our church Christmas concert in the Strongsville High school auditorium. Let me tell you this is not a good thing to do, especially in front of hundreds of people who gasp as you go down.