Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (center) waits to be pulled from the mound with shortstop Francisco Lindor (left) and catcher Roberto Perez after Bauer gave up a two-run double to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon during the fourth inning Wednesday in Denver. Colorado won 8-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon follows through on a two-run double off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the fourth inning Wednesday in Denver. Colorado won 8-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws his glove against the dugout wall after he was removed from the mound during the fourth inning Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Colorado won 8-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, front, is tagged out at third base by Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado on the back end of a double play hit into by Michael Brantley during the fourth inning Wednesday in Denver. Colorado won 8-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds, left, reacts after striking out with the bases loaded, next to Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez, to end the third inning Wednesday in Denver. Colorado won 8-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor reacts after stranded on second base as Michael Brantley struck out to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland to end the top of the sixth inning Wednesday in Denver. Colorado won 8-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the seventh inning Wednesday in Denver. Colorado won 8-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the seventh inning Wednesday in Denver. Colorado won 8-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the first inning Wednesday in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor gestures to the dugout after hitting a double off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland to lead off the fourth inning Wednesday in Denver. Colorado won 8-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland delivers a pitch to Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor in the first inning Wednesday in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)