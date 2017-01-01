Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Nov. 1992, file photo, boxing legend Muhammad Ali (center) reunites with two former opponents, Chuck Wepner (left) and Floyd Patterson to coincide with the National Pastime Collectors Show, a sports memorabilia convention, in New York. Wepner's real-life story is coming to the big screen, with Liev Schreiber playing Wepner in "Chuck," which opens on Friday in New York and Los Angeles before expanding nationwide. (AP Photo/Teddy Blackburn, File)
Former boxer Chuck Wepner poses for a photograph for The Associated Press in his home in Bayonne, N.J. in April 2017. Wepner, the Bayonne Bleeder, went toe-to-toe with Muhammad Ali in a fight that inspired Sylvester Stallone to write "Rocky." Stallone later settled a lawsuit Wepner filed against him. Forty years later, Wepner's real-life story is coming to the big screen and this time he's getting all the credit. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Former boxer Chuck Wepner talks to The Associated Press in his home in Bayonne, N.J. in April 2017. Wepner, the Bayonne Bleeder, went toe-to-toe with Muhammad Ali in a fight that inspired Sylvester Stallone to write "Rocky." Stallone later settled a lawsuit Wepner filed against him. Forty years later, Wepner's real-life story is coming to the big screen and this time he's getting all the credit. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
In this March 1975, file photo, defending heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali goes down in the ninth round of the title bout against challenger Chuck Wepner, from Bayonne, N.J., at the Richfield Coliseum in Cleveland. After Ali tripped over Wepner's foot, the referee ruled it as a knockdown, but Ali was awarded a technical knockout in the 15th round to retain his title. Wepner's real-life story is coming to the big screen, with Liev Schreiber playing Wepner in "Chuck," which opens on Friday in New York and Los Angeles before expanding nationwide. (AP Photo, File)
Former boxer Chuck Wepner talks to The Associated Press in his home in Bayonne, N.J. in April 2017. Wepner, the Bayonne Bleeder, went toe-to-toe with Muhammad Ali in a fight that inspired Sylvester Stallone to write "Rocky." Stallone later settled a lawsuit Wepner filed against him. Forty years later, Wepner's real-life story is coming to the big screen and this time he's getting all the credit. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The ongoing liquidation sale at the shuttered Akron City Centre Hotel inadvertently exposed at least hundreds of hotel guest records, including photocopies of still-current driver’s licenses and credit cards, to prospective bargain hunters wandering the rooms.