Ronald Phillips (right) and his attorney, Mike Edminister, in this Sept. 9, 1993 file photo. Phillips is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday for the rape and murder of a 3-year-old Akron girl. (Beacon Journal file photo)
Three-year-old Sheila Marie Evans of Akron was raped and murdered by Ronald Phillips. Phillips is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday for the rape and murder of a 3-year-old Akron girl. (Beacon Journal file photo)
In this photo released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Ronald Phillips. Phillips, a death row inmate who raped and killed his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)
Sheila Marie Evans, who was 3 when she was raped and murdered by Ronald Phillips in Akron in 1993, is buried in Vaughn Cemetery near Lake Milton in Mahoning County. Her headstone is pink and cut in the shape of a teddy bear as seen from the front. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sheila Marie Evans, who was 3 when she was raped and murdered by Ronald Phillips in Akron in 1993, is buried in Vaughn Cemetery near Lake Milton in Mahoning County. Her headstone is pink and cut in the shape of a teddy bear as seen from the back. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)