Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this undated image released by ABC, shows the cast members of "Roseanne," Michael Fishman as DJ Conner, seated from left, Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Barr, John Goodman as Dan Conner, and second row from left, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Alicia Goranson as Becky Conner and Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris. The original cast of "Roseanne" will return to ABC two decades after it wrapped its hit series, the network said Tuesday in announcing its 2017-18 season plans. (Dan Watson/ABC via AP)
FILE - In this combination photo, Roseanne Barr, left, appears at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day on April 8, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif., and John Goodman appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "Kong: Skull Island" on March 8, 2017. Barr, Goodman and the rest of the original cast of "Roseanne" will return to ABC two decades after it wrapped its hit series, the network said Tuesday in announcing its 2017-18 season plans. (Photo by Richard Shotwell, left, and Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)