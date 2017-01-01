Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Margret Oakes, 8, learns how to use a Webster Dictionary and thesaurus donated to all third graders by the Akron Rotary Club at Case Elementary School on Thursday, in Akron. This program stems from a state-wide initiative to boost literacy in third graders. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron, College of Education juniors, Kolaiah White (left) and Tyler Rex, in partnership with the Akron Rotary Club, taught students at Case Elementary School how to use a Webster's Dictionary and thesaurus on Thursday, in Akron. This program stems from a state-wide initiative to boost literacy in third graders. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cody Huffman, 8, learns how to use a Webster Dictionary and thesaurus donated to all third graders by the Akron Rotary Club at Case Elementary School on Thursday, in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron, College of Education junior, Tyler Rex, in partnership with the Akron Rotary Club, taught students at Case Elementary School how to use a Webster's Dictionary and thesaurus on Thursday, in Akron. This program stems from a state-wide initiative to boost literacy in third graders. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)