Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana hits a two-run double off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria during the eighth inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero adjusts his hat during the seventh inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco wipes his face as he leaves during the fifth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. Carrasco gave up six runs in the inning. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (left) talks with home plate umpire Ed Hickox (right) during the fifth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (left) is congratulated by teammate Jason Kipnis (22) following his two-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel during the second inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana is congratulated by teammates after a solo home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel during the second inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes on a two-run double by Mike Moustakas in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates his solo home run as he crosses the plate in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer follows through on a two-run home run in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)