Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion celebrates with teammates after his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis gestures after hitting a double off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel during the fourth inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (left) completes a strike-out by tagging Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (right) during the third inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hits a solo home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel during the fourth inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar (2) tags out Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez (left) during the third inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. Perez was caught stealing on the play. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez breaks his bat and flies out to Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar during the fifth inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar, left, hands the ball to manager Terry Francona during the fifth inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer (35) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Whit Merrifield (15) during the fifth inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss walks to the dugout after striking out in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer follows through on a two-run home run in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the fifth inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer is congratulated in the dugout after his two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the fifth inning Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez breaks his bat on a ground out in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion, right, is congratulated by third base coach Mike Sarbaugh on a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)