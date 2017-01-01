Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain (6) beats the throw to Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana during the sixth inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday. Cain was ruled safe on the play after review. Royals' Alcides Escobar scored on the play. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin, left, talks with catcher Yan Gomes during the seventh inning of the team's game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin chases down an infield grounder hit by Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain during the sixth inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday. Cain was ruled safe at first base after review of the play. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes gestures to teammates after a double off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas during the fifth inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez (9) watches as Danny Salazar uses a bat to draw in the dirt before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis autographs a purple Kansas City Royals hat before a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday. It was Kansas State University night at the stadium. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin throws late to first on a soft chopper by the Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain that scored Alcides Escobar in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)