Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar slides safely into home plate as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes attempts to tag him out in the first inning Saturday in Cleveland. Escobar scored on a sacrifice fly by Salvador Perez. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas points up after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong in the ninth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (left) argues with home plate umpire Bill Welke in the first inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday in Cleveland. Yost was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson, right, is congratulated by Francisco Lindor after Robertson scored on an RBI-single hit by Jason Kipnis in the third inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis hits an RBI-single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas in the third inning Saturday in Cleveland. Daniel Robertson scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss, left, and Whit Merrifield celebrate after they scored on a two-run double by Alcides Escobar in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor hits a double off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera in the ninth inning Saturday in Cleveland. Royals catcher Salvador Perez watches. The Royals won 5-2. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar delivers in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar hits a two-run double off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Goody in the sixth inning Saturday in Cleveland. Brandon Moss and Whit Merrifield scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas in the first inning Saturday in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon (right) hits an RBI-single off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Boone Logan in the sixth inning Saturday in Cleveland. Jorge Bonifacio scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Frank Robinson (left) greets Hank Aaron before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Saturday in Cleveland. Robinson was MLB's first African-American manager. He became a player-manager for the Indians in 1975. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Frank Robinson speaks after his statue was unveiled before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Saturday in Cleveland. Robinson was MLB's first African-American manager. He became a player-manager for the Indians in 1975. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Frank Robinson poses with his statue before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Saturday in Cleveland. Robinson was MLB's first African-American manager. He became a player-manager for the Indians in 1975. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
