Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, back, chases down Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar in the seventh inning Friday in Cleveland. Escobar was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss (37) is congratulated by Eric Hosmer (35) after Moss hit a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fourth inning Friday in Cleveland. Hosmer and Jorge Bonifacio scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley, left, watches his RBI-single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy in the third inning Friday in Cleveland. Royals catcher Salvador Perez (left) watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy in the second inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer bats against the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning Friday in Cleveland. Hosmer reached first base on an error by Indians' Francisco Lindor. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor hits an RBI-single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy in the third inning Friday in Cleveland. Bradley Zimmer scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas throws his bat after striking out against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the third inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley catches a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the first inning Friday in Cleveland. Moustakas was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals, Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor throws to first base but not in time to get Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield in the third inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Thirty Summa Health emergency medicine residents who are losing their training program when the health system loses accreditation on July 1 have issued a letter thanking the nurses, staff and former ER doctors who trained them.