Pop Culture Fest coordinator Dan Gorman sets up chairs on Thursday at Goodyear Hall in Akron. The first Rubber City Pop Culture Fest will take place there this weekend. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
From left: Jayden Dexter, 7, Bill Pappas and Tabby Kirkbride of Canton set-up their stand for Bill's Books & More on Thursday at Goodyear Hall in Akron for the first Rubber City Pop Culture Fest which will take place there this weekend. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A crew unloads tables for Pop Culture Fest on Thursday, at Goodyear Hall in Akron. The first Rubber City Pop Culture Fest will take place this weekend. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matt Horak, Art director at EarthQuaker Devices and artist drawing The Punisher for Marvel Comics shows off a panel for an upcoming issue of The Punisher along with a drawing for Octo Skull a comic book produce for EarthQuaker Devices on March 8, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
