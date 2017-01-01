Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Trenton Thunder's Billy McKinney slides in safely with a fourth inning triple ahead of the tag by Akron RubberDucks third baseman Mark Mathias on Monday in Akron at Canal Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks pitcher Thomas Pannone makes his AA debut against the Trenton Thunder on Monday in Akron at Canal Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trenton Thunder's Jake Cave looks at a strike three pitch from Akron RubberDucks pitcher Thomas Pannone in the first inning on Monday in Akron at Canal Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks first baseman Bobby Bradley puts the tag on Trenton Thunder's Gleyber Torres who was called safe by the umpire on a pickoff attempt in the first inning on Monday in Akron at Canal Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)