Akron's Greg Allen (4) celebrates with teammate Bobby Bradley after scoring on Francisco Mejia's hit in the bottom of the third inning of Tuesday night's game at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Rubberducks' centerfielder Greg Allen gets under a deep fly ball in the first inning of Tuesday night's game at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Francisco Mejia (left) sprints past Hartford first baseman Brian Mundell (15) as he makes his way to second base after hitting a double down the third baseline in the first inning of Tuesday night's game at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis signs autographs for fans before playing in Tuesday night's Rubberducks' game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Professional golfer Andy Sullivan of England throws out the first pitch before Tuesday night's Rubberducks' game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis shakes hands with Matt McCann of the Kent Gators before Tuesday night's Rubberducks' game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis dives in attempt to snag a grounder sent up the middle in the second inning of Tuesday night's game at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Rubberducks' Joe Sever looks on at Hartford pitcher Ryan Castellani as he leads off of first base in the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday night's game at Canal Park in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)